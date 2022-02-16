Red Flag Warning issued February 16 at 3:14AM CST until February 16 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,

Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…From late this morning through early this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

plains. Southwest 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* RFTI…5 to 6 or critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.