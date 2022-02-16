Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:27AM CST until February 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon to 6 AM CST /5
AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects
which could be blown about by the wind. Drivers of vans,
campers, trailers and other high-profile vehicles should be
alert to the danger of these winds.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments