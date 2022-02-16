Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 5:09AM MST until February 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Gila National Forest and surrounding lowlands
including Sierra, Grant, Luna, southern Hidalgo, and northern
Dona Ana Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reductions in visibility due to blowing
dust are possible. Motorists should not drive into an area of
blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.