Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 5:08AM CST until February 17 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects

which could be blown about by the wind.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.