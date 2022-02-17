Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 5:08AM CST until February 17 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…Secure lawn furniture, garbage cans or other objects
which could be blown about by the wind.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
