Red Flag Warning issued February 20 at 8:48PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, 112, and 055. This
includes the southern New Mexico lowlands and El Paso county on
far west Texas.
* WIND…West southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gust up
to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.