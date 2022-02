* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. Light low flying aircraft

may experience severe turbulence near the mountains.

Delay hiking in the upper elevations.