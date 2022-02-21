Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:07PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Much of southern New Mexico and west Texas adjacent to

the International Border, plus the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and low visibilities will

likely develop mid to late Monday afternoon and impact the I-

10 corridor from the Arizona border to El Paso. Other state

highways such as NM Highways 9 and 11. Motorists are urged to

use caution in these areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.