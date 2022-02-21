Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:07PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Much of southern New Mexico and west Texas adjacent to
the International Border, plus the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust and low visibilities will
likely develop mid to late Monday afternoon and impact the I-
10 corridor from the Arizona border to El Paso. Other state
highways such as NM Highways 9 and 11. Motorists are urged to
use caution in these areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.