Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:07PM MST until February 21 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla
Valley, Southern Tularosa Basin and Otero Mesa. In Texas,
Western El Paso County, Eastern/Central El Paso County,
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin and
Southern Hudspeth Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.