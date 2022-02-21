Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 2:47AM CST until February 21 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains
Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…From noon CST /11 AM MST/ today to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving.
