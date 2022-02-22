Red Flag Warning issued February 22 at 10:50PM MST until February 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest and

south-central New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in far west

Texas.

* WIND…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located along the Rio Grande Valley

across Sierra, Dona Ana, and Luna Counties.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.