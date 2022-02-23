Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 23 at 2:27PM MST until February 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing

dust.

* WHERE…Much of Southwestern and South Central New Mexico.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM MST this evening.

For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

especially along north/south roads and highways. Areas of

blowing dust are expected.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.