Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 23 at 2:27PM MST until February 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one
quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind
Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Tularosa Basin.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sand from White Sands National Park
combined with dust from the southwest could reduce visibility
below a mile.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
