Dust Storm Warning issued February 23 at 2:18PM MST until February 23 at 4:15PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

Eastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 218 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Columbus

northward to Deming. Portions of Highway 11 are closed.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 82

and 104.

Locations impacted include…

Columbus, Nutt, Deming, Akela, Lake Valley, Carzalia Valley,

Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm, Uvas

Valley, Spring Canyon State Park and Cookes Peak.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.