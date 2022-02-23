Dust Storm Warning issued February 23 at 4:01PM MST until February 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Eastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 401 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Columbus

extending northward into Deming.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with damaging wind gusts in excess

of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Emergency Management.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 82

and 104.

Locations impacted include…

Columbus, Nutt, Deming, Akela, Carzalia Valley, Sunshine, Rock Hound

State Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm, Uvas Valley and Spring Canyon

State Park.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.