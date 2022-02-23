High Wind Warning issued February 23 at 2:27PM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Southwest and south central New Mexico including
portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and Grant
Counties and west El Paso County in far west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,
especially along north/south roads and highways. Areas of
blowing dust are also likely which will cause quickly changing
visibilities for motorists.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a
safe location prior to the onset of winds