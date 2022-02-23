High Wind Warning issued February 23 at 3:40AM MST until February 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Southwest and south central New Mexico including

portions of Sierra, Dona Ana, Luna, Hidalgo, and Grant

Counties and west El Paso County in far west Texas.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

especially along north/south roads and highways. Areas of

blowing dust are also likely which will cause quickly changing

visibilities for motorists.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a

safe location prior to the onset of winds