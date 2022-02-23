High Wind Warning issued February 23 at 8:20AM CST until February 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35

to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until noon CST /11 AM MST/

today. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.