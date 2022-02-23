Red Flag Warning issued February 23 at 3:32AM MST until February 23 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest
andsouth-central New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in far west
Texas.
* WIND…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 15 percent
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located along the Rio Grande Valley
across Sierra, Dona Ana, and Luna Counties.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.