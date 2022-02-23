Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:27PM MST until February 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern El Paso County, western Otero County and the

Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will be on east/northeast

facing slopes and along ridgelines.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.