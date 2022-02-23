Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:40AM MST until February 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern El Paso County, western Otero County and the
Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will be on east/northeast
facing slopes and along ridgelines.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

