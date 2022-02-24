High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 1:19PM CST until February 24 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe aircraft turbulence may be possible,
especially for small aircraft in the vicinity of the mountains.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.