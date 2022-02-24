High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 3:19AM CST until February 24 at 3:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 3 PM CST /2
PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.