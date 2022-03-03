Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 2:06PM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

CCA

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe

and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and

Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

Friday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* RFTI…4 or near critical.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.