Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 2:06PM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
CCA
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and
Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/
Friday.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
