Dust Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:36PM MST until March 4 at 5:30PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 335 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Deming and Nutt.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong winds up

to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 81

and 97.

Locations impacted include…

Nutt, Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs Wind

Farm and Spring Canyon State Park.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.