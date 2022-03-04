High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 12:54PM CST until March 5 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/

Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through

Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.