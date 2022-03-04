High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 3:03AM CST until March 5 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. Winds may briefly fall below high

wind Friday night, but will remain strong. For the High Wind

Watch, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/

this afternoon to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Saturday. For the High

Wind Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Severe aircraft turbulence

will be possible in the vicinity of the mountains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.