High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 8:51PM CST until March 5 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

west winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/

Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Sunday morning through

Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe aircraft turbulence will be possible in the

vicinity of the mountains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.