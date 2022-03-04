Skip to Content
Published 1:39 PM

Red Flag Warning issued March 4 at 2:39PM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000
Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Warning…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM
MST/ today. Watch…From Saturday morning through evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

