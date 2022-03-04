Red Flag Warning issued March 4 at 2:45AM MST until March 4 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 110, 111 and 112.
* WIND…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.