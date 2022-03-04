Red Flag Warning issued March 4 at 3:34AM CST until March 4 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000
Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ today.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
plains. Southwest 35 to 45 with gusts to 65 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.