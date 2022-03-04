Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 2:52AM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. East slope locations will see occasionally stronger
winds.
* WHERE…For the Sacramento Mountains above 7500 feet and the
east slopes.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,
especially along north/south running roads and highways. The
strong winds will also create areas of blowing dust which will
cause quickly changing visibilities for motorists.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.