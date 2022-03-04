Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 2:58PM MST until March 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. East slope locations will see occasionally stronger

winds.

* WHERE…For all of Hidalgo and Luna Counties and portions of

Dona Ana, Grant, and Sierra Counties in southern New Mexico.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,

especially along north/south running roads and highways. The

strong winds will also create areas of blowing dust which will

cause quickly changing visibilities for motorists.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.