High Wind Warning issued March 5 at 1:25PM CST until March 5 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/

TO 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ SUNDAY…

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,

west winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST /5 PM

MST/ this evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 9 AM

CST /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.