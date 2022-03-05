High Wind Warning issued March 5 at 2:00AM CST until March 5 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning on Saturday, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will weaken Saturday

night before high winds return Sunday. For the second High Wind

Warning on Sunday, west winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80

mph expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST /5 PM

MST/ this evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 9 AM

CST /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe aircraft turbulence will be possible in the

vicinity of the mountains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.