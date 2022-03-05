High Wind Warning issued March 5 at 2:00AM CST until March 6 at 11:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning on Saturday, west winds
35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Winds will weaken Saturday
night before high winds return Sunday. For the second High Wind
Warning on Sunday, west winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80
mph expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM CST /5 PM
MST/ this evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 9 AM
CST /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe aircraft turbulence will be possible in the
vicinity of the mountains.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments