Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 1:32PM MST until March 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM

MST Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest

and south central New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in

far west Texas. Stronger winds and more elevated fire weather

conditions are expected over lowlands east of the Rio Grande

valley.

* WIND…East of the Rio Grande valley, west to southwest winds of

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West of the Rio Grande

valley, west winds of 15 to 30 mph with gust to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…13 to 17 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands east of the Rio

Grande valley, including Hudspeth and Otero counties, where the

relative humidity will be lower, winds will be stronger, and

temperatures will be warmer.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with producing

sparks outdoors.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.