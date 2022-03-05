Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 1:32PM MST until March 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
MST Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest
and south central New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in
far west Texas. Stronger winds and more elevated fire weather
conditions are expected over lowlands east of the Rio Grande
valley.
* WIND…East of the Rio Grande valley, west to southwest winds of
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West of the Rio Grande
valley, west winds of 15 to 30 mph with gust to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…13 to 17 percent
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands east of the Rio
Grande valley, including Hudspeth and Otero counties, where the
relative humidity will be lower, winds will be stronger, and
temperatures will be warmer.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with producing
sparks outdoors.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
