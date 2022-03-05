Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 3:39AM CST until March 5 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING…
* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard,
Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,
Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening for the warning. Sunday
afternoon and evening for the watch
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…7 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments