Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 7:24PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Pecos, Terrell, Chaves Plains, Eddy

Plains, Lea, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis

Mountains, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio

Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…7 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.