Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 7:24PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Pecos, Terrell, Chaves Plains, Eddy
Plains, Lea, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio
Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…7 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
