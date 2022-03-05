Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 7:24PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…THE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON HAS EXPIRED…
* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard,
Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton,
Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,
Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
