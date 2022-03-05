Red Flag Warning issued March 5 at 7:24PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

…THE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON HAS EXPIRED…

* AFFECTED AREA…Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard,

Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,

Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.