Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 1:40PM MST until March 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
So east slope locations and area passes may see stronger gusts.
* WHERE…Areas east of the Rio Grande Valley of New Mexico and
portions of Far West Texas. This includes eastern Dona Ana and
El Paso counties as well as all of Hudspeth and much of Otero
counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make driving hazardous,
especially along north/south running roads and highways. The
strong winds will also create areas of blowing dust which will
cause quickly changing visibilities for motorists. Wild fire
danger will be elevated.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
