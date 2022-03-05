Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 7:16PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.