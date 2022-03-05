Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 7:16PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.