Dust Advisory issued March 6 at 10:34AM MST until March 6 at 12:30PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

East central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1034 AM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Akela.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong winds up to 45

mph.

SOURCE…Satellite imagery.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 94

and 121.

Locations impacted include…

Akela.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!