Dust Advisory issued March 6 at 11:26AM MST until March 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 100 PM MST.

* At 1125 AM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Deming.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong winds up to 40

mph.

SOURCE…Satellite imagery and observational sources.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 82

and 94.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!