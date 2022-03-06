Dust Advisory issued March 6 at 11:26AM MST until March 6 at 1:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 100 PM MST.
* At 1125 AM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Deming.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong winds up to 40
mph.
SOURCE…Satellite imagery and observational sources.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 82
and 94.
Locations impacted include…
Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!
