Dust Storm Warning issued March 6 at 9:55AM MST until March 6 at 11:30AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 953 AM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Deming.

HAZARD…Less than one half mile visibility with strong winds up

to 45 mph.

SOURCE…Satellite imagery and observational sources.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 82

and 93.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!