High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 1:07PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and

other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can

topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.