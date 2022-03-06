Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 1:09PM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,
Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton,
Pecos, Terrell, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above
7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County
Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains,
Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos
Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through mid evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.
* RFTI…7 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open
flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Stow
trailer chains properly. Hold off on yard work or welding near
dry vegetation. Avoid driving in dry grass. Extinguish
cigarettes inside your vehicle.
Today is a potentially dangerous fire weather day. High winds and
very low relative humidities combined with the ongoing drought
will create weather conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.