Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 3:35AM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Southeast New Mexico, Guadalupe and Davis

Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Trans Pecos, Big Bend, much of the

Permian Basin.

* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through mid evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 40 mph. Gust from 35 mph across Permian Basin

to over 60 mph in the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…4 to 10 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical to 8 OR extreme.

* IMPACTS…Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames

or any activities that may generate sparks. Stow trailer chains

properly. Hold off on yard work or welding near dry vegetation.

Avoid driving in dry grass. Extinguish cigarettes inside your

vehicle.

Today is a potentially dangerous fire weather day. High winds and

very low relative humidities combined with the ongoing drought

will create weather conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.