Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 3:35AM CST until March 6 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Southeast New Mexico, Guadalupe and Davis
Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Trans Pecos, Big Bend, much of the
Permian Basin.
* TIMING…Sunday afternoon through mid evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 40 mph. Gust from 35 mph across Permian Basin
to over 60 mph in the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…4 to 10 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical to 8 OR extreme.
* IMPACTS…Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames
or any activities that may generate sparks. Stow trailer chains
properly. Hold off on yard work or welding near dry vegetation.
Avoid driving in dry grass. Extinguish cigarettes inside your
vehicle.
Today is a potentially dangerous fire weather day. High winds and
very low relative humidities combined with the ongoing drought
will create weather conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.