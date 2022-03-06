Red Flag Warning issued March 6 at 6:09AM MST until March 6 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 111 and 112 in southwest
and south central New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in
far west Texas. Stronger winds and more elevated fire weather
conditions are expected over lowlands east of the Rio Grande
valley.
* WIND…East of the Rio Grande Valley, west to southwest winds
of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. West of the Rio Grande
valley, west winds of 15 to 30 mph with gust to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…13 to 17 percent
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands east of the
Rio Grande valley, including Hudspeth and Otero counties,
where the relative humidity will be lower, winds will be
stronger, and temperatures will be warmer.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with producing
sparks outdoors.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
