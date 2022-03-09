Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 2:25PM MST until March 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM

MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111, in southwest New Mexico.

* WIND… Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph gust up to 40

mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands west of the

Rio Grande Valley including Hidalgo, Luna and southern Grant

counties where the winds will be stronger, the relative

humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.