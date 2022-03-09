Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 2:25PM MST until March 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM

MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 112 in south central New

Mexico.

* WIND…Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph gust up to 40

mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located across the lowlands along the Rio

Grande Valley including Dona Ana, Sierra, and portions of Otero

Counties where the winds will be stronger, the relative

humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.